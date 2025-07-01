Man Utd wait on PSG response after Ugarte offer

Tribal Football
Manchester United’s bid for Manuel Ugarte could be nearing a conclusion in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils are eager to add the defensive midfielder to their squad, especially if veteran Casemiro departs.

Per Le 10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique will make the final decision.

He did not use Ugarte as regularly as expected last season, as the Uruguayan does not fit Enrqiue’s playstyle.

The Spaniard wants midfielders who can help his team hog possession, while Ugarte is more of a transition player.

Barcelona and Manchester City are two other teams that are showing some interest, but United have already put in an official bid.

