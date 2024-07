Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso

Manchester United are considering a move for free agent Marcos Alonso.

The former Chelsea defender, 33, is available after coming off contract at Barcelona this month.

Alonso has been linked with Atletico Madrid and also with Serie A clubs.

But the Manchester Evening News says United also have Alonso on their radar.

United are in the market for a left-back over fitness concerns for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, with Alonso now being considered.