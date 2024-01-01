Tribal Football
Barcelona spy Prem alternatives to Man City wing-back Cancelo
Manchester United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being linked with Barcelona.

Wan-Bissaka is being considered as an alternative to Manchester City wing-back Joao Cancelo

Cancelo spent last season on-loan at Barca, though the Catalans have concerns about City's asking price to make the deal permanent.

In the meantime, Catalan sources say Barca are considering alternatives.

Wan-Bissaka, Tottenham defender Emerson Royal and Arnau Martinez of Girona are all on Barca's shortlist.

