Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale

Manchester United are prepared to sell Kobbie Mainoo this summer.

The Athletic is reporting United manager Ruben Amorim has informed Alejandro Garnacho that he can leave Old Trafford at season's end.

And The Sun says fellow academy graduate Mainoo can also leave this summer.

United will seek to sell at a starting price of £55m for the England international. Mainoo's sale would also assit Profit & Sustainability concerns as it would represent pure profit given his academy background.

Another academy graduate, Marcus Rashford, will also be sold by United for around £40m after his six-month loan with Aston Villa.