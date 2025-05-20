Man Utd in talks to buy TWO new strikers this week

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Manchester United chiefs are working on two new striker signings this week.

The Athletic says United directors are now in talks with Wolves about the method of payment for Matheus Cunha's buyout clause.

Cunha has already agreed terms with United, which will pay the £62.5m escape option in his contract. The two clubs are now discussing how to stagger the payments due.

But United aren't stopping there, with United also holding talks with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

With the Tractor Boys relegated, Delap can leave Portman Road for a set fee of £30m, with United willing to pay the clause.

