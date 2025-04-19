Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and Arsenal

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and ArsenalLaLiga
Real Sociedad captain Martin Zubimendi has welcomed interest from Real Madrid.

The Spain international is ready to leave San Sebastian at the end of the season and is being courted by Arsenal.

However, Foot Mercato says Real Madrid are also in contact with the player's camp - and is favoured by the 26 year-old.

Zubimendi famously saw an offer from Liverpool accepted by La Real last year, but turned down the move.

The midfielder's deal with La Real runs to 2027 and carries a €60m buyout clause.

Zubimendi has come right through Real Sociedad's youth system and is currently in his 14th year with the club.

