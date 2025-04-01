Man Utd boss Amorim fires Fernandes warning at Real Madrid

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is adamant Bruno Fernandes isn't for sale.

United's captain is being tracked by Real Madrid, which see the midfielder as an ideal successor for veteran Luka Modric.

Real aim to test United's resolve with an offer of £90m for Fernandes.

But Amorim said yesterday, ahead of tonight's clash at Nottingham Forest, said: "No, it's not going to happen.

"He's not going anywhere because I've already told him."

He also stated: "I want Bruno here because like I said, maybe in the lowest moments of our season, we want to win the Premier League again.

"So we want the best players to continue with us. He's 29 (30) I think, but he's still so young because he plays 50, 55 games every season.

"Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30, at least. So he's the type of player that we want here, he's not going anywhere."