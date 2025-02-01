Man Utd striker Rashford warms to Villa move; talks making progress
Aston Villa are making a serious push for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.
Having sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr on Friday, Villa have only one senior striker on their books in Ollie Watkins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As such, Villa are making a late winter market move for Rashford.
The Athletic says Rashford is now warming to the prospect of a move to Villa Park.
There has been progress in talks between the parties, and there is now optimism that a transfer can be made before the window closes.
If a move does happen, Rashford will join Aston Villa on loan.