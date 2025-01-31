Man Utd forward Rashford rejects offers including Tottenham

Tribal Football
Man Utd forward Rashford has turned down offers from several clubs including Tottenham
Marcus Rashford has turned down offers from Tottenham and several other clubs
Marcus Rashford has turned down offers from Tottenham and several other clubs

The forward is determined to secure a loan move to Barcelona, his dream club. 

Rashford has been linked with a transfer throughout the January window after expressing his desire to leave. 

Since new coach Ruben Amorim's arrival, Rashford's time at the club has been difficult, having not played for several weeks. 

Recently, Amorim stated he would prefer to play his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over Rashford. 

An exit from Old Trafford seems beneficial for both parties, but Rashford is focused solely on joining Barcelona, per The Guardian.

He has offers from Spurs, Aston Villa, and other Premier League teams as well.

