Aston Villa are making a late market move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Having sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr on Friday, Villa have only Ollie Watkins as their one senior striker.

BBC Sport says Villa are turning to Rashford to fill the avoid and have the cash available to close a deal after selling Duran for a fee rising to €80m.

Villa can offer Rashford Champions League football and also sit well ahead of United on the Premier League table.

For his part, the England attacker favours a move to Barcelona, but his wages are proving a major problem with the Catalans having issues with the LaLiga's wage cap.

