Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Bayern Munich accepts bid but Tel REJECTS Tottenham move

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich accepts bid but Tel REJECTS Tottenham move
Bayern Munich accepts bid but Tel REJECTS Tottenham moveAction Plus
Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel has rejected a move to Tottenham.

The French youngster has had a transfer request accepted by Bayern this past week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spurs and Bayern had agreed a £50m fee for Tel on Thursday.

However on Friday, Tel rejected the Spurs option, with rivals from the Premier League also getting in contact, says the Daily Mail.

For their part, Bayern are keen not to budge from their £50m assessment, with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester United also in contact with Tel and his agents. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBundesligaTel MathysBayern MunichTottenhamAston VillaChelseaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd enter race with Tottenham for Bayern Munich star Tel
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act
Prem trio battle for wantaway Bayern Munich striker Tel