Bayern Munich accepts bid but Tel REJECTS Tottenham move

Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel has rejected a move to Tottenham.

The French youngster has had a transfer request accepted by Bayern this past week.

Spurs and Bayern had agreed a £50m fee for Tel on Thursday.

However on Friday, Tel rejected the Spurs option, with rivals from the Premier League also getting in contact, says the Daily Mail.

For their part, Bayern are keen not to budge from their £50m assessment, with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester United also in contact with Tel and his agents.