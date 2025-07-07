Ibrahima Konate snubs Liverpool contract offer with preferred destination revealed

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has rejected the club's latest contract offer and is reportedly looking to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer with Liverpool desperate to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Arne Slot’s side will doubtless be having nightmares of what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold, but that could soon become their reality yet again.

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri (h/t Bernabeu Digital), Konate has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid should he decide to leave Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso is understood to be keen on adding some fresh legs to his injury prone defence following the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.