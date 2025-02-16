Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward

Villa loanee Rashford convinced he can still land Barcelona move

Paul Vegas
Villa loanee Rashford convinced he can still land Barcelona move
Villa loanee Rashford convinced he can still land Barcelona moveAction Plus
Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is convinced he can engineer a summer move to Barcelona.

Currently on-loan with Aston Villa, Rashford believes if he can rediscover his best form he can complete his dream move to Barca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A source told The Sun: “Marcus is confident that if he rediscovers his form at Villa Park and starts bagging goals, Barcelona will revive their interest, especially as a transfer price has been established.

“It’s a huge incentive for him, which is good news for Villa.

“Now he just needs to get playing and start scoring.”

For Villa's draw with Ipswich, Ollie Watkins converted after a free-kick from Rashford crashed off the bar.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusBarcelonaAston VillaManchester UnitedIpswichLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona's Deco reveals Man Utd star Rashford was “not a priority”
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji
Villa, Man Utd were willing to bid for Barcelona attacker Fermin