Villa loanee Rashford convinced he can still land Barcelona move

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is convinced he can engineer a summer move to Barcelona.

Currently on-loan with Aston Villa, Rashford believes if he can rediscover his best form he can complete his dream move to Barca.

A source told The Sun: “Marcus is confident that if he rediscovers his form at Villa Park and starts bagging goals, Barcelona will revive their interest, especially as a transfer price has been established.

“It’s a huge incentive for him, which is good news for Villa.

“Now he just needs to get playing and start scoring.”

For Villa's draw with Ipswich, Ollie Watkins converted after a free-kick from Rashford crashed off the bar.