Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag threatened to send Rashford to Macclesfied

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was prepared to send Marcus Rashford to Macclesfield as punishment after he breached club discipline last season.

The forward struggled under both Ten Hag and his successor Ruben Amorim before securing a loan move to Aston Villa last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim publicly criticised Rashford’s attitude before his exit, even joking he’d rather have his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital on the bench than a player who “does not give the maximum.”

The Manchester Evening News has revealed that Ten Hag was cautioned about Rashford’s attitude and poor displays by a trusted advisor, who claimed that Sir Alex Ferguson would never have tolerated such behavior.

The source suggested that under Ferguson, Rashford would have been sent to play for Macclesfield, a seventh-tier side managed by former United midfielder Robbie Savage.

According to the report, Ten Hag responded by saying he would have done the same—if only he had more attacking options in his squad.