Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Man City ready to make £124M bid for Real Madrid's Rodrygo this summer

Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag threatened to send Rashford to Macclesfied

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag threatened to send Rashford to Macclesfied
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag threatened to send Rashford to MacclesfiedAction Plus
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was prepared to send Marcus Rashford to Macclesfield as punishment after he breached club discipline last season.

The forward struggled under both Ten Hag and his successor Ruben Amorim before securing a loan move to Aston Villa last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amorim publicly criticised Rashford’s attitude before his exit, even joking he’d rather have his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital on the bench than a player who “does not give the maximum.”

The Manchester Evening News has revealed that Ten Hag was cautioned about Rashford’s attitude and poor displays by a trusted advisor, who claimed that Sir Alex Ferguson would never have tolerated such behavior.

The source suggested that under Ferguson, Rashford would have been sent to play for Macclesfield, a seventh-tier side managed by former United midfielder Robbie Savage.

According to the report, Ten Hag responded by saying he would have done the same—if only he had more attacking options in his squad.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusManchester UnitedMacclesfieldAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa loanee Rashford convinced he can still land Barcelona move
Barcelona's Deco reveals Man Utd star Rashford was “not a priority”
Como president Suwarso admits trying for Rashford, Hernandez: We're still viewed as small club