Aston Villa launching bid for Barcelona attacker Torres

Aston Villa are launching a bid for Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

Villa football chief Monchi will launching a €50m offer in the coming days, says the Birmingham Mail.

Advertisement Advertisement

Monchi hopes to convince former Manchester City forward Torres about a return to England this summer.

However, it's suggested Villa will have to go higher to bring Barca to the negotiating table.

Interestingly, Villa keeper Emi Martinez is being linked with Barca today, so raising the prospect of a cash-plus-player exchange arrangement.