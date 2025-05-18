Tribal Football
Man Utd, Barcelona in contact with Villa keeper Martinez

Manchester United and Barcelona are being linked with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Martinez was emotional on Friday night at  the end of Villa's win against Tottenham, which marked the team's final home game of the season.

It was suggested Martinez was upset knowing it would be his last game at Villa Park as a Villan. 

And when this was put to manager Unai Emery, he could not guarantee that his goalkeeper would be staying over the summer.

DSports says the Argentina international is set to be sold and is the subject of interest from United and Barca.

Indeed, it's claimed Martinez already has contract offers from both clubs ahead of talks kicking off with Villa over a fee.

For Villa, there is the need of a major sale before June 30 to ease Profit & Sustainability concerns.

