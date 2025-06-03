Why Arsenal have not announced Zubimendi as his transfer is delayed

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is yet to formally sign for Arsenal despite the deal being practically complete whilst the transfer window is open.

An agreement was reached with Sociedad in May and the Spanish international will arrive at the club this summer with the club hoping to bring in the young defensive midfielder who is arguably one of the best of the best in the world. The Spanish international has a €60m (£50m) release clause in his contract and the Gunners are expected to pay the amount in full but the deal has been delayed in recent weeks due to one issue.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay addressed the situation and suggested that the deal will not be happening soon as reports state that it would be better financially to let him leave in July instead, due to how it will affect their accounts.

"Zubimendi is the only player we've spoken to," he said.

“Clubs have asked us, but no player has told us they want to leave. We've told Martin to go to the national team calmly, to think about it, and we'd like him to stay.

“We know there are several options. Something may come to fruition or not... I don't see it happening in the short term. We don't see it that way, so we have to wait and see."

The midfielder merely needs to undergo a medical and sort out a work permit before he's unveiled by the Gunners but it is likely the two clubs will put the deal on hold in the opening half of the transfer window which will better suit the each team financially as they head into the summer transfer market.