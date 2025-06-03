Gyokeres opens up on Arsenal transfer rumours: That's all I can say for now...

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has spoken on where his future may be after months of transfer rumours.

Gyokeres has been eyed as a potential target for several European clubs this summer, most notably Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Sweden international who has recorded close to 100 goals for Sporting across the last two seasons, making him one of the most wanted strikers in Europe.

Now, Gyokeres failed to rule out a move to North London during a recent FaceTime call with former Coventry team-mate, Ostigard in an appearance on the Flymoduspod podcast. The striker was asked whether he could be an Arsenal player next season and kept his cards close to his chest.

"Where are you going in the summer transfer window? Can you give us a hint? Is it Arsenal? What are the alternatives?” asked Bernt Hulsker.

To which Gykores replied: "We will see. Nobody knows anything yet. I wish I had a more fun answer, but that's all I can say for now."

Later on, as Gyokeres was leaving Ostigard then added one last remark as he tried to pry information out of him: "Viktor! Great talking to you. See you soon, and text me when everything is signed and sorted down in Arsenal."

Gyokeres replied jokingly: "Yeah, yeah sure."

The Swede, who turns 27 on Wednesday, scored a whopping 54 goals in 52 appearances this campaign and would be a welcome addition to an Arsenal side who are known to be in the market for a top striker. Gyokeres has a bold choice to make in the coming months as top clubs attempt to sign him but as the weeks pass it seems ever more likely that he will end up in North London.