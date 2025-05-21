Man Utd rival Serie A giants for Bologna star Ndoye

Major clubs are queuing for Bologna wing-back Dan Ndoye ahead of the summer market.

The Denmark international proved Bologna's matchwinner in the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan last week.

Tuttosport says Bologna face losing Ndoye this summer, with Manchester United scouting the player regularly this season.

However they're not alone, with Serie A giants Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan also all interested.

Ndoye has a deal with Bologna to 2027 and his relatively modest salary is further fueling talk of his sale. Indeed, it's suggested the Bologna board will not hesitate should an offer of €40m or more arrive.

This season, Ndoye has nine goals and six assists in 40 games for Bologna.