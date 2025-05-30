Tribal Football
Man United target Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck

Man United target Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck
Man United are reportedly keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck as they prepare for a major squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Man United look set to have a busy summer as they attempt to build their squad in Ruben Amorim’s image following their disastrous season.

Failure to qualify for European football after a 1-0 defeat to Tottenahm in the Euopa League final and a 16th place finish in the Premier League means United will have limited funds this summer unless they sell.

According to FcInterNews, Bisseck, 24, is one player Amorim’s side are looking at following the departures of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Bisseck is understood to be wanted by several Premier League sides with Tottenham also interested in the German centre-back.

Inter are reluctant to sell the defender following his impressive season but CaughtOffside claims they would be willing to part ways for a fee of around £47 million.

