Man Utd striker Hojlund: I feel guilty

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund admits he feels "guilty" after Denmark's Euros exit.

Denmark were beaten 2-0 by Germany in the round of 16, with Hojlund ending the tournament goalless.

He posted to social media: "To be honest, I didn't really know what to expect from my first EC. Supporting Denmark through a final round has always been a highlight as a Dane, and playing for Denmark was indescribable.

"I was so eager and wanted to make our country proud. I wrote to one of my friends that I felt a bit guilty. It's a strange, sentimental mix, because there's also pride.

"Of course we hoped to come home with the trophy, but what always makes me proud as a footballer and a Dane: We are red, we are white, we stand together side by side."