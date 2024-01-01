Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd striker Hojlund: I feel guilty

Man Utd striker Hojlund: I feel guilty
Hojlund
HojlundAction Plus
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund admits he feels "guilty" after Denmark's Euros exit.

Denmark were beaten 2-0 by Germany in the round of 16, with Hojlund ending the tournament goalless.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He posted to social media: "To be honest, I didn't really know what to expect from my first EC. Supporting Denmark through a final round has always been a highlight as a Dane, and playing for Denmark was indescribable.

"I was so eager and wanted to make our country proud. I wrote to one of my friends that I felt a bit guilty. It's a strange, sentimental mix, because there's also pride.

"Of course we hoped to come home with the trophy, but what always makes me proud as a footballer and a Dane: We are red, we are white, we stand together side by side."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHojlund RasmusManchester UnitedEuro
Related Articles
Denmark coach Hjulmand: Our system doesn't play to Hojlund's strengths
Denmark coach Hjulmand defends Hojland: He battered Alexander-Arnold then slammed Stones!
Poulsen rejects critics of Denmark teammate Hojlund