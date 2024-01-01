Denmark coach Hjulmand defends Hojland: He battered Alexander-Arnold then slammed Stones!

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has dismissed doubts around Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojland.

Hojlund is yet to score for Denmark after two Euros games.

But his coach insists: "He delivered a huge effort against England. He starts by blowing into Trent Alexander Arnold, then slams into John Stones.

"He's really not fun to play against.

"I must say, I am super satisfied with what Rasmus has delivered for us during the EC.

"Rasmus is not suffering, but no one should be in doubt that he wants to score goals."