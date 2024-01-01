Poulsen rejects critics of Denmark teammate Hojlund

Yussuf Poulsen has dismissed doubts around Denmark teammate Rasmus Hojlund.

The Manchester United striker drew another blank for yesterday's 1-1 Euros draw with England.

But RB Leipzig striker Poulsen said: "It is not because he has wasted huge chances. Let's put it this way. In this match, it was not him who came to the chances.

"It was some other players, and that's how it is sometimes, but you just shouldn't underestimate how important it is for a team like Denmark, who play against possibly Europe's best team, that everyone does their part to create chances and defend the goal.

"Rasmus was good there - really good even - and better than he has been in the past, if I'm being completely honest.

"People can judge as they like, but you also have to have an end to be able to score goals, and I don't think that Rasmus had an chance in this match, because he creates space for others."