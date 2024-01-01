Denmark coach Hjulmand: Our system doesn't play to Hojlund's strengths

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand insists Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund retains his full confidence.

Hojlund is yet to score for Denmark at the Euros.

Hjulmand, however, says: "When you play the way we do, our wingbacks must be able to apply pressure and make a breakthrough. We have had four or five situations where we have been able to hit a flat ball in behind or in front of the stoppers, where Rasmus is just exactly where he needs to be.

"We have played in for Christian (Eriksen, ed.) and Jonas (Wind, ed.) right in front of the opposition's stoppers many times, and there is just the last jab and contact between Rasmus and those who have been missing. And it is clear that we are looking at that, and we hope that it can make us better.

"Against Serbia it was difficult because they copied our positions, and therefore it was always man/man, so some other things were needed. They went extremely hard on Rasmus, but it is the combinations in the centre as well as our breakthroughs on the sides that are missing, because Rasmus is where he needs to be. He's done really well, I think.

Against Serbia, Højlund lost the ball several times due to a poor first touch.

However, Hjulmand insists: "That's not where we have to measure him. The only thing I could have thought was that he had scored on that chance to make it 2-0 against Slovenia, because he was exactly where he needed to be and could punch the ball in.

"In some of these cases, I would actually like him to stay away a bit and just rest a bit more, but Rasmus has so much power and is a young striker who wants to be involved, and that's the great thing about him.

"We talk a lot with him about staying a little away from time to time and being a little more cool and waiting for the right moments.

"But overall, I don't think you imagine how much of a burden he is for the defenders we meet, because he is on the road so much and he struggles so much.

" I think he has played well and done well, but he is missing the last bit, and it is less Rasmus than our team's overall expression."