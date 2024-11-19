Man Utd star Ugarte reflects on time under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has outlined the role that he may play under new boss Ruben Amorim. 

The Uruguayan has not hit the ground running at Old Trafford, but did improve under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy recently. 

Ugarte, a summer arrival from PSG, previously played for Amorim at Sporting CP in Portugal. 

Reflecting on his time at Sporting under Amorim, Ugarte told club media: “(The transfer) was so fast! I arrived in January (to sign for Famalicao) and, in June, I was leaving for Sporting. 

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in Portugal and I was very proud. I enjoyed my time at Famalicao and also at Sporting. Lisbon is amazing - the city, the people, the club, my team-mates. Everything. 

“It is a warm place that treats you well and you make lots of friends. That helped me be successful. I felt comfortable. We had a great coach (Amorim) who helped me a lot, too.” 

