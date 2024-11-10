Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'

Rúben Amorim has had his last press conference as Sporting CP coach. The Portuguese, who joins Manchester United tomorrow, spoke about his time at Sporting, Ruud van Nistelrooy and the tactics he will use at United.

Amorim was unveiled as Manchester United 's new coach in October and joinw the English giantw from 11 November.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, the temporary replacement for Erik ten Hag, who was sacked in October, won his last game as interim coach 3-0 over Leicester City on Sunday.

Amorim was also in charge of his last game on Sunday, with Sporting winning 2-4 on at Braga thanks to a strong comeback in the second half. The former international leaves Sporting with a flawless 33 points from 11 games and a six-point lead over nearest pursuer Porto.

Sporting did still fall behind 2-0, something Amorim would have preferred not to see.

"I would have rather not suffered in this match, but the way it ended, I think it was much more than I could have hoped for," he said.

He does look back positively on his time at Sporting, with whom he won the national title twice and the cup twice.

"The results were not perfect, but it was an incredible adventure. In terms of connections, what we experienced. I wanted everyone to be able to experience that. It really scarred me. I never felt alone and that's special. The club is special at the moment."

Manchester United

Monday will be Amorim's first day in Manchester and the press in attendance pushed about how he will line up United: with a three-man defence?

"I know how I am going to play at the beginning, because we have to start with a structure we know and then we adapt it to the players we have, injuries and the attacking and defensive quality."

Van Nistelrooy himself has made no secret of his desire to stay longer at United.

"He has done a great job, I will talk to him on Monday and then I will be very clear," Amorim added.