PSG fullback Mendes full of praise for new Man Utd boss Amorim

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes has a lot of time for Ruben Amorim.

The new Manchester United head coach has been the topic of conversation among players and managers lately.

Menes, who played for Amorim at Sporting before leaving for PSG, believes his old coach can succeed at United.

While on international duty with Portugal, he stated: “I think I just have to congratulate him. think he is a coach who has done everything for football and is having great success in football. But I think he has the potential to do much more than what he has already done.

“I just want to wish him the best of luck, both to him and to the (Portuguese) players and coaches abroad.

“I think it is very important (that Amorim succeeds at Man United) and that is all I have to say.”