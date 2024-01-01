Man Utd, Spurs eyeing Galatasaray winger Yilmaz

Manchester United are set to battle Tottenham Hotspur for a transfer target this summer.

The two Premier League clubs are both eager to finalize the signing of Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old, who can play on either wing, scored seven goals and managed 12 assists for Gala last season.

He is now at Euro 2024 with Turkey, but may be tempted by a Premier League move later in the summer.

HABER3 in Turkey claims the interest from both clubs is very serious, but state that a deal will not be easy.

Galatasaray are set to demand €30 million for Yilmaz, who is one of their key players.