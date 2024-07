Galatasaray locked in Man Utd talks for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are preparing to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

BeIN Sports Turkey says talks between Galatasaray and United have been ongoing for some weeks.

Now Gala are aiming to table a four-year contract to Wan-Bissaka's camp.

It's suggested the fullback is prepared to leave United this summer, with the club also willing to sell with a year left on his current contract.

Gala are growing increasingly confident of signing the defender this summer.