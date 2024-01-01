Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka agrees Galatasaray personal terms

Tribal Football
Manchester United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a step closer to joining Galatasaray.

Wan-Bissaka is up for sale at United and talks with Gala have been ongoing for some months.

Fanatik says the transfer has made a leap forward after the player's camp agreed personal terms with Gala this weekend.

Agreement over wages and contract length is now settled between the two parties.

United and Gala now must reach terms over a fee. The Turks rate Wan-Bissaka at £8m, while United want £12m to sell the fullback.

