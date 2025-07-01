Brentford chief Giles warns Man Utd (& Mbeumo): Not impossible he stays

Brentford football chief Phil Giles insists there's every chance Bryan Mbeumo could stay this coming season.

Brentford have so far resisted two offers from Manchester United for the Cameroon international forward.

Speaking with BBC Sport, Giles said: "He had a fantastic season.

"We expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him. He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career. He is well within his rights to do that.

"It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay."

Giles added. "If it's not right deal, why would we do it?

"He is certainly one of our best players, if not our best player, and we need our best players. There's no harm in keeping your best players."