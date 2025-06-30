Transfer exclusive: Man Utd confident closing Mbeumo deal this week

Bryan Mbeumo is one of the biggest targets of the summer market

Manchester United enter a decisive week in the transfer market, with talks intensifying over Bryan Mbeumo and action expected on key departures.

A second rejected bid has not deterred their pursuit of the Brentford attacker, with the aim to have a deal wrapped up by Friday.

Further contact is expected today (Monday), as extended negotiations increase the risk of rival clubs entering the race.

There is optimism at United that an agreement will be reached, with the latest fee discussions said to be “much closer” to meeting Brentford’s expectations, according to sources.

Rivals joining in

Until now, United have been the only club in formal talks, but Newcastle and Arsenal are among those who have admiration for Mbeumo. Old Trafford officials cannot rest - despite complete assurances that the player wants the move.

United do not want to meet the full £70 million valuation initially placed on Mbeumo, but their latest offer of around £62.5 million marks a step in the right direction.

Brentford remain firm on their ideal price but may consider a suitable package around £65 million.

Mbeumo's xG map this past season Opta by Stats Perform

In order for talks to progress positively, clubs must find common ground over the structure of the deal. Brentford want a substantial up-front payment and improvements in the way the rest of the fee is paid - particularly in terms of instalments and performance-related bonuses.

More things considered

Due to past high-profile failures in the transfer market, United have approached this deal with some caution. They believe this type of agreement requires patience - but at the same time, they do not want to miss out.

This week has been earmarked as a potential turning point, and United remain hopeful Mbeumo can be integrated into the squad for when pre-season begins next Monday.

Meanwhile, the departures of Antony and Jadon Sancho are being actively worked on.

Internal discussions are ongoing to determine how low they can afford to go on each player’s exit fee, and whether there are circumstances in which a loan could be considered.