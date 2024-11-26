Man Utd seek early deal with Sporting CP for Quenda

Manchester United are pushing to close a deal early for Sporting CP superkid Geovany Quenda.

A Bola says United are intensifying their pursuit of the 17-year-old.

The English giants are preparing a bid of €60m plus bonuses to convince Sporting to sell. He would spend the second-half of the season on-loan with Sporting.

The idea is that, in the event of an agreement, Quenda would move to United for next season.

Quenda has a contract until 2027 and a buyout clause of €100m.

