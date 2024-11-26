Tribal Football
Man Utd seek early deal with Sporting CP for Quenda

Paul Vegas
Man Utd seek early deal with Sporting CP for Quenda
Man Utd seek early deal with Sporting CP for QuendaTribalfootball
Manchester United are pushing to close a deal early for Sporting CP superkid Geovany Quenda.

A Bola says United are intensifying their pursuit of the 17-year-old.

The English giants are preparing a bid of €60m plus bonuses to convince Sporting to sell. He would spend the second-half of the season on-loan with Sporting.

The idea is that, in the event of an agreement, Quenda would move to United for next season.

Quenda has a contract until 2027 and a buyout clause of  €100m.

 

