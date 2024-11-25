Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Ipswich boss McKenna hoping Phillips fit for Man Utd clash
Nkunku makes Chelsea exit call for January
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list

Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players

Paul Vegas
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's playersAction Plus
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has explained how his former coach Ruben Amorim brought out the best in him.

Amorim has just marked his first game in charge at Manchester United with a draw at Ipswich.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gyokeres told Viaplay: "Of course, he is extremely skilled.

"That's why he's in Manchester United now. He is very dedicated and wants everything to be perfect.

"He takes his players into account and makes sure everyone is well.

"He knows what player types he has and what personalities are on the team.

"He takes into account the different personalities to get the most out of the team."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorManchester UnitedSporting LisbonIpswichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Josh Zirkzee & a Man Utd split? Why to cut-and-run now would be ridiculous
Man City rival Man Utd for Sporting CP star Gyokeres
Sporting CP No2 Teixeira confident of commitment of Man Utd target Gyokeres