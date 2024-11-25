Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has explained how his former coach Ruben Amorim brought out the best in him.

Amorim has just marked his first game in charge at Manchester United with a draw at Ipswich.

Gyokeres told Viaplay: "Of course, he is extremely skilled.

"That's why he's in Manchester United now. He is very dedicated and wants everything to be perfect.

"He takes his players into account and makes sure everyone is well.

"He knows what player types he has and what personalities are on the team.

"He takes into account the different personalities to get the most out of the team."

