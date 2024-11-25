Amorim targets Sporting Lisbon's Quenda as first January signing for Man Utd

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks set to return to his old club for a player or two.

The Portuguese has promised to not sign any Sporting CP stars in the winter window.

However, all bets are off in the summer, with A Bola stating that Geovany Quenda is the main target.

United are said to be preparing an offer of £50M plus bonuses to secure the young winger.

Amorim can use Quenda in either wing-back position, while he is also capable of playing in the front three.

Another player United may want to sign is Viktor Gyokeres, the Swedish forward.

However, he will have his choice of clubs in Europe and may be tougher to secure.

