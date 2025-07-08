Man Utd seek bargain striker as they eye free agents Vardy, Calvert-Lewin and Wilson

Manchester United’s summer striker plans have turned towards free agents as they mull over three free agents.

Vardy became a free agent at the end of last season after deciding not to renew his stay at the King Power Stadium, Calvert-Lewin's Everton departure was confirmed last month whilst Wilson waved goodbye to Newcastle supporters on Monday as all three players search for a new club.

Manchester United have spent £65.7m this summer so far with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon but it is no secret that a striker is a priority for manager Ruben Amorim who is seeking to replace Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Vardy, Wilson and Calvert-Lewin are all experienced Premier League strikers and would certainly offer United the experience needed to find the back of the net. This is something that Zirkzee who is just 24 years old and Hojlund who is 22 years old simply cannot provide.

However, despite United being known for their cost-effective moves in recent years it seems unlikely that the club will make a move for Vardy who even if he has scored 200 Premier League goals will turn 39 years old next year. Wilson turns 34 next year while Calvert-Lewin will turn 29 years old and is the most likely to sign for the Red Devils who are in desperate need of a strong No.9 such as him.