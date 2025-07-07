Højlund "doesn’t want to leave Manchester United this summer" amid Inter Milan links

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund reportedly does not want to leave the club despite links to Serie A side Inter Milan.

After Inter Milan have confirmed the arrival of French striker Ange-Yoan Bonny who arrives at the San Siro following a stint with Parma and both United and Inter fail to agree a deal for his departure Hojlund’s future looks increasingly likely to be in the Premier League next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 22-year-old has managed just 26 goals in 95 appearances for the club, including a disappointing tally of just 10 goals in 52 games in the 2024/25 campaign. Despite such a poor season, journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that he intends to stay with United as he attempts to forge his place under manager Ruben Amorim.

“Rasmus Højlund doesn’t want to leave Manchester United this summer, his desire is to stay.

“The only possibility for sale is in case United decide to advance in talks and proceed with his exit.

“Inter, keen for weeks but deal now in stand-by.”

The Athletic reported that should United manage to sell Hojlund to Inter, Amorim would likely target Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins who certainly has the quality to lead the frontline and help the club back into European contention.

The Red Devils will open their friendly schedule with a clash against Leeds in Stockholm on July 19th before starting on a tour of the United States. The next two weeks will be very interesting for the club as Hojlund may leave and Watkins could help lead the attack against the likes of Leeds United and West Ham United across the pond.