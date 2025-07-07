Dominic Calvert-Lewin in talks with Newcastle as Man United circle
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly in talks with Newcastle United with Man United also interested following his departure from Everton this summer.
The 28-year-old is now available on a free transfer following the decision not to extend his stay at Everton this summer.
Man United have been linked with a move for the forward as they seek to improve their incumbent forward line.
According to the Daily Mail, however, Calvert-Lewin is in talks with Newcastle and could be set to make the move to St James’ Park.
Eddie Howe’s side are looking for a deputy to current star striker Alexander Isak following the release of Callum Wilson, and see Calvert-Lewin as a reliable option.