Dominic Calvert-Lewin in talks with Newcastle as Man United circle

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly in talks with Newcastle United with Man United also interested following his departure from Everton this summer.

The 28-year-old is now available on a free transfer following the decision not to extend his stay at Everton this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Man United have been linked with a move for the forward as they seek to improve their incumbent forward line.

According to the Daily Mail, however, Calvert-Lewin is in talks with Newcastle and could be set to make the move to St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side are looking for a deputy to current star striker Alexander Isak following the release of Callum Wilson, and see Calvert-Lewin as a reliable option.