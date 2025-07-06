Man Utd turn to free agent Calvert-Lewin

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are interested in former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international is a free agent after coming off contract at Everton last week.

Calvert-Lewin has just seen a move to Leeds fall through over his contract demands, but The Sun says United are also interested.

With United battling the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability rules, management see Calvert-Lewin's free agency status as a positive option.

It's suggested given the player's injury concerns, United would seek to secure him on a lucrative incentive-based deal.

Any move for Calvert-Lewin will be done in parallel with United closing an agreement for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

