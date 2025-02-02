Man Utd see Villa winger Bailey as potential Rashford replacement

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are eyeing Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

The Athletic says United want to sign a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who is set to sign with Villa before Monday's transfer deadline.

And Bailey could become part of a swap deal with United showing interest.

Bailey joined Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen during the 2021 summer transfer window.

He has since scored 21 goals and 23 assists in 135 games.

