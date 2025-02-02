Man Utd attacker Rashford set for Aston Villa medical today

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is set to take a medical with Aston Villa today.

Rashford is due to sign with Villa on-loan to the end of the season with an option to buy for £40m.

The England attacker will continue to be paid his £325,000-a-week wages, with United contributing to 25 per cent of his salary for the remainder of the season.

A United source told The Sun: “Marcus always said he would never play for another club in England because he is a United fan.

“He started to think he needed to move earlier this season and wanted to go to a big European club.

“The reality is he’s not had the interest he expected. Villa first showed a tentative interest in him last November.

“Amorim has made it very clear he has no future at Old Trafford.

“Villa have managed to offer him two things — keeping his wage the same and Champions League football.”