Man Utd scout Porto pair against Casa Pia

Manchester United are said to have sent scouts to monitor Victor Gyokeres recently.

The Red Devils had an encourage at Sporting CP v Arsenal in the Champions League.

Arsenal won the game convincingly, with Gyokeres not having his best nights.

Per The Mail, United are also assessing other players from Portugal, especially at FC Porto.

They had scouts at Porto’s match against Casa Pia recently.

United may have been looking a left back and striker from Porto, in the form of Francisco Moura and Samu Aghehowa.

The latter was previously called Samu Omorodion and was linked to Chelsea in the summer.

