King admits Coventry will benefit financially if Sporting striker Gyokeressold

Coventry City owner Doug King has revealed what is was like negotiating with Sporting Lisbon and how the sale of striker Viktor Gyokeres would hugely benefit the club.

Gyokeres is linked with a move to a number of sides including Manchester United and Arsenal as the January transfer window opens. The former Coventry forward had a 10 per cent sell-on clause in his sell-on deal which could give Coventry a huge boost financially.

Speaking to talkSPORT, King says he is excited about the deal but will wait until it is announced to reap the benefits.

"That was a tough negotiation with Sporting Lisbon. If he does get moved on to another chapter in his career, then we'll benefit, but I'm not holding my breath.

"We're not running the club on that basis (but) we'll take it when and if it comes. But realise as well that a large part of anything that comes our way heads down to his original club at Brighton.

"Everybody seems to think it goes straight into the coffers, but these sell-ons accumulate down the chain, so you need to be bringing them up from your academy, hopefully, to get the full 100 percent, but a lot of it still goes down the chain."

The prolific marksman has a release clause worth more than £83M written into his contract meaning the League One side is set for a huge payout if the deal goes through either this January or in the summer as top clubs continue to circle.

