Man Utd spent over £20M to replace Ten Hag with Amorim

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United had to spend £21M to change managers in the middle of the season.

The Red Devils bid farewell to Erik ten Hag and welcomed Ruben Amorim earlier this month.

Now it is revealed that United had to put up a significant sum to make these changes.

Per The Mirror, United had to pay Ten Hag and his staff around £11.4M in compensation.

They also had to pay a fee to Sporting CP to secure Amorim and his assistant coaches.

The compensation paid to Ten Hag is still not a United record, as the club paid Jose Mourinho £19.6M when he departed.

