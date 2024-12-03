Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP

Manchester United are believed to have opened talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres in the summer.

The Red Devils are pushing hard to bring in the Swedish forward for new boss Ruben Amorim.

United know that Amorim can get the best out of Gyokeres, having managed him at Sporting CP.

And, according to Sky's Florian Plettenberg, United are already holding talks with Sporting.

The two parties are hoping to get a deal wrapped ups or a summer transfer.

United would love to get Gyokeres this winter, but that is a non-starter for Sporting.

