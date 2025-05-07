Man Utd's Amorim: We can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title

Manchester United manager has spoken to the media as his side welcome Athletic Bilbao to Old Trafford for the second leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday night.

After claiming a 3-0 first-leg win away from home in the first leg, Amorim’s side will look to extend their unbeaten run in the competition as they seek to salvage what has been another dire season domestically. Success in the Europa League is required to secure qualification for the 2025-26 Champions League and the Red Devils are unlikely to sit back and relax in their biggest game of the season so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fernandes' future at the club

Amorim first opened up on captain Bruno Fernandes' future and his importance to the United squad.

"I think it is easy to understand that (transfer speculation), not just because of the numbers but the way he plays. He is a top player and we need to top players. He is a leader, the captain. It is natural that people want Bruno, but we want to keep him. He is one of the top players of the world."

Amorim's knows United had problems in the first leg

Next, he spoke on the start United made against Athletic Bilbao last week, which saw them score 3 goals in the first half to secure an impressive lead heading into the second leg at Old Trafford.

"I had a feeling that they (Athletic) were really intense, but most of the opportunities were a little bit our fault; we lost possession. They created chances because when we lost the ball we had problems. Sometimes, we have 30 minutes with a lot of problems and we show the players why we had that problem. We watched it quite a few times. We showed them why we had so many problems in the first 30 minutes."

United must suffer to reach the final

Amorim then suggested that his side must suffer to reach the final against a Bilbao side who will go all out away from home to try and secure a comeback.

"It's everything together. If you look at our team, we cannot say today what is going to happen. There are some teams in any league that can understand the game is going to be like this and could change a little bit. We have to face the game as one more game. I feel we have to score to go to the next round. That is how we are going to approach the game. We will have to suffer a little bit to go to the final, and we are ready to suffer."

The pressure as a manager is different

The Portuguese manager also spoke on the pressure of winning as a manager which he says is different to the desire to win as a player.

"The meaning is that you have to win it. As a manager, it is not like the same as a player, who wants to play and enjoy it. As a manager, you have to win it. If you lose in the final, it will hurt even more, especially in this kind of season. It is different from coach to a player. We will focus on our semi-final."

Bilbao's injuries are irrelevant

Bilbao are travelling to England without three of their key players in Nico and Inaki Williams and top scorer Oihan Sancet but Amorim says this does not matter in what will be an intense affair.

“It doesn't matter. For us, it doesn't matter. We need to go to the game. It is a final for us and we need to go to it to win the game."

United are the worst team since Amorim arrived

Finally, he opened up on on describing his United squad as the worst in the club's history a few months ago.

"I think you have to see the quotes in the moment, so things can change. If you look to the Premier League, since I arrive, we are the worst team since I arrived. At the end of this season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title. This season has been really disappointing for everyone, but nothing is going to change. In that moment, sometimes I have to think a little bit more."