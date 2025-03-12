Sporting CP striker Gyokeres favours three Prem clubs - but not Man Utd

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is ready to move to England this summer.

However, a reunion with his former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim at Manchester United is NOT on the agenda.

Instead, says A Bola, Gyokeres wants to join a Champions League participant and would prefer a move to either Liverpool, Manchester City or Arsenal.

The former Coventry City centre-forward feels ready to leave Sporting and Portugal this summer after spending two seasons in Lisbon.

With a contract to 2028, Sporting will listen to offers starting at £60m for Gyokeres.

