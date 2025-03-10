Chelsea to steal away Man Utd midfielder Mainoo after huge wage demands are made

Chelsea are set to bid for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo who has demanded a huge pay rise at the club this season.

GIVEMESPORT report that Mainoo's preference is to stay at his boyhood club beyond his contract expiry in 2027 but he wants to be paid in line with some of Man Utd’s biggest stars despite the club owners trying to cut costs which have put United in a poor financial position in recent years.

The report states there is resistance from the Man Utd hierarchy to green light big-money deals which could mean they lose many top players who will look elsewhere for the wages they feel they are entitled to. Mainoo is amongst the squad’s lowest earners with a base salary worth around £20,000 per week on the four-year contract he signed in February 2023.

Several players could leave Man Utd in the coming months as the club shifts deadwood out of the squad who find themselves 14th in the Premier League and out of both domestic cups. Meanwhile, Chelsea have found themselves back in the top four and have a strong chance at qualifying for the Champions League.

Reports state Mainoo is looking for a pay raise to the region of £150,000 per week, with the view of a further £30,000-a-week increase if the club return to the Champions League. If United cannot offer him this deal, his head may be turned towards East London where Chelsea are reportedly looking to offload Romeo Lavia who has made just 10 Premier League appearances since he joined the club in 2023.