Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Benfica wing-back Carreras: Man Utd have buy-back option, but...
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses

Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP

Paul Vegas
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CPTribalfootball
Manchester United are pushing to sign Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.

A Bola says United are in talks with Sporting for the teen and are eager to close a deal as soon as possible.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A summer move is the most likely option, though striking terms in January hasn't been ruled out.

Quenda recently signed a contract extension up to 2027 which saw his buyout clause rise from €45m to €90m.

United have been in contact with Sporting for Quenda since before the appointment of his former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim as new manager.

Mentions
Premier LeagueQuenda GeovanySporting LisbonManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sporting CP striker Gyokeres sorry losing Amorim to Man Utd
Gyokeres: Amorim has enough strikers at Man Utd
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows