Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP

Manchester United are pushing to sign Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.

A Bola says United are in talks with Sporting for the teen and are eager to close a deal as soon as possible.

A summer move is the most likely option, though striking terms in January hasn't been ruled out.

Quenda recently signed a contract extension up to 2027 which saw his buyout clause rise from €45m to €90m.

United have been in contact with Sporting for Quenda since before the appointment of his former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim as new manager.