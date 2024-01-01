Man Utd forward Rashford to hold talks about future

Tribal Football
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to hold talks about his future.
Rashford's future is uncertain and he could leave this summer

The England and United attacker is the subject of interest from clubs around Europe.

Per Manchester Evening News, United would prefer to keep Rashford, but won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave.

Rashford will be speaking with the club’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth about his future.

Rashford attracted regular criticism last season, despite having a stellar campaign two years ago.

The forward signed a new five-year contract worth £325,000-a-week last July, after that outstanding season.

